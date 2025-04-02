All Lions

Lions Target DT, OL in Latest Field Yates NFL Mock Draft

Lions target the trenches in latest draft analyst mock draft.

John Maakaron

Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) holds the Governor’s Cup
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge (69) holds the Governor’s Cup / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Detroit Lions have found success the past couple of seasons in large part due to their play in the trenches.

General manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department have made a concerted effort to build through the trenches and to support them with skill position players. For example, the team's first draft pick under Holmes in 2021 was tackle Penei Sewell, who is now a two-time first-team All-Pro.

Sewell was part of the class that set the foundation, and in years since, the Lions have supplemented a physical offensive line with an array of skill position talent.

In the latest mock draft of ESPN analyst Field Yates, Detroit comes full circle in the first two rounds by targeting a defensive tackle and an offensive lineman.

After a disappointing exit in the postseason, Detroit could again look to bolster the trenches as the offensive line is aging. There are also question marks regarding whether the defensive line can consistently pressure the quarterback.

With pick No. 28, Detroit targets Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.

Related: Is Derrick Harmon or Kenneth Grant Better Fit for Detroit Lions?

"Injuries befell the Detroit defense down the stretch last season, and some of them will linger into this upcoming season -- including stalwart defensive tackle Alim McNeill's torn ACL. Harmon could help fill that hole after his breakthrough 2024 season," Yates wrote. "His 34 pressures in his lone year with the Ducks were by far the most of any FBS defensive tackle. He has the length, power at the point of attack and pursuit speed as a rusher to make a difference."

With Detroit's second pick at No. 60, Yates has Detroit targeting Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.

As Yates explained, "The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency, and if they don't view either Christian Mahogany or Kayode Awosika as a lock to start at right guard, Ratledge would be a great pick. He is among the most polished players in the class."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News