Lions Target DT, OL in Latest Field Yates NFL Mock Draft
The Detroit Lions have found success the past couple of seasons in large part due to their play in the trenches.
General manager Brad Holmes and the personnel department have made a concerted effort to build through the trenches and to support them with skill position players. For example, the team's first draft pick under Holmes in 2021 was tackle Penei Sewell, who is now a two-time first-team All-Pro.
Sewell was part of the class that set the foundation, and in years since, the Lions have supplemented a physical offensive line with an array of skill position talent.
In the latest mock draft of ESPN analyst Field Yates, Detroit comes full circle in the first two rounds by targeting a defensive tackle and an offensive lineman.
After a disappointing exit in the postseason, Detroit could again look to bolster the trenches as the offensive line is aging. There are also question marks regarding whether the defensive line can consistently pressure the quarterback.
With pick No. 28, Detroit targets Oregon Ducks defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
"Injuries befell the Detroit defense down the stretch last season, and some of them will linger into this upcoming season -- including stalwart defensive tackle Alim McNeill's torn ACL. Harmon could help fill that hole after his breakthrough 2024 season," Yates wrote. "His 34 pressures in his lone year with the Ducks were by far the most of any FBS defensive tackle. He has the length, power at the point of attack and pursuit speed as a rusher to make a difference."
With Detroit's second pick at No. 60, Yates has Detroit targeting Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Tate Ratledge.
As Yates explained, "The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency, and if they don't view either Christian Mahogany or Kayode Awosika as a lock to start at right guard, Ratledge would be a great pick. He is among the most polished players in the class."