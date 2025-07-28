Graham Glasgow Makes Startling Revelation About Commanders Game
Detroit Lions veteran offensive lineman Graham Glasgow revealed after practice Monday that a high ankle sprain he suffered against the Washington Commanders lingered until March of this year.
In the first quarter, with Kevin Zeitler out already due to an injury, the veteran placed pressure on himself to remain in the game, even though he was limping in between plays.
According to Detroit Football Network, "In hindsight, he admits he should have come out of the game, but with Kevin Zeitler already out with injury, Glasgow put pressure on himself to fight through the pain. It backfired. ..."
In a disappointing loss, Glasgow allowed nine pressures, which represented one of the worst performances of his NFL career.
Now healthy, the 32-year-old is playing center and finding the position switch to be enjoyable. During camp, he had started at right guard, but has spent the past couple of practices under center.
“I do like playing center. Center’s fun. I like the mental load that comes with it. I think it’s a challenge, but I think that’s something that I’m pretty good at, so I like to do it," Glasgow said. “If it came to me having to play center and make the calls or me be a guard and then think about the calls anyways just to make sure that the calls were right, I’d probably rather just play center.”
If all goes well, Glasgow could be leading left guard Christian Mahogany and right guard Tate Ratledge along the interior of the offensive line.
"It’s just making sure that we can trust each other and that we know how we are going to do things,” Glasgow explained. “I think that overall things have gone pretty well right now. I don’t really have a lot of complaints.”