Halftime Takeaways: Hutchinson, Branch Dominate, Offense Struggles
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had a banner first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After leading the NFL in pressures with 11 last week, Hutchinson announced his presence with authority once again. He recorded three sacks in the first quarter, including a forced fumble that forced the Buccaneers to kick a field goal after a trip to the red zone.
Hutchinson had a sack on each of the Buccaneers' first three drives, giving him four on the season through the first two quarters of play in Week 2.
Sunday marked the third time in Hutchinson's career that he had notched three sacks in a game. He also became the fourth player since 1994 to record three sacks in the first quarter, joining Chandler Jones (2021), Chris Clemons (2014) and Simeon Rice (2002)
The Lions trailed the Buccaneers at halftime, 13-6. Tampa Bay has scored the lone touchdown on a 41-yard connection from Baker Mayfield to Chris Godwin.
On the touchdown pass, the Buccaneers ran a fake screen with Godwin leaking out after faking a block. Lions cornerback Amik Robertson bit on the fake, leaving the deep part of the field open after Terrion Arnold went with Mike Evans on a post route.
The Buccaneers were driving near the end of the half, but Brian Branch converted the momentum by securing the defense's first interception of the season with a leaping grab.
Detroit's final drive ended inside the Tampa Bay red zone. After a short completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown, there was confusion on the sideline leading to a penalty for having too many players on the field as the field goal unit was running on. The ensuing 10-second runoff ended the first half.
First half notes
1.) Terrion Arnold briefly left the game in the first quarter and was ruled questionable to return with a finger injury. He returned to the game in the second quarter with a large wrap around the fingers on his left hand.
2.) The Lions converted a fake punt on fourth-and-12 from their own 20-yard line, as Jack Fox completed a 17-yard pass to Sione Vaki.
3.) Jared Goff was intercepted on his first pass of the game on what appeared to be a missed call with Jameson Williams taking a hit at the break of his route.