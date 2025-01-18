All Lions

Detroit Lions Hendon Hooker Inactive Against Commanders

Lions announce inactives for the Divisional Round.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) makes a pass against Jacksonville Jaguars / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions officially announced their list of inactive players for Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders.

Among the players whom the Lions deemed inactive for Sunday's game are Kevin Zeitler, Pat O'Connor, Giovanni Manu, Colby Sorsdal, Brodric Martin, Hendon Hooker and Mitchell Agude.

Zeitler and O'Connor are both out due to injury, as they are dealing with hamstring and calf injuries, respctively.

Hooker, meanwhile, is listed as the emergency third quarterback for Saturday's game. He will be behind starter Jared Goff and backup Teddy Bridgewater.

Detroit is expected to turn to rookie Christian Mahogany to make his second-career start and first in the postseason. If he struggles, Detroit has decided to keep Kayode Awosika as active after he had been beat out by Mahogany for the backup spot.

Detroit will be hoping to start fast in Saturday's game, as the week off could be cause for concern. However, the Lions won by a large margin following their regular season bye and will likely be hoping for a similar result.

“Yeah, well, we had a great practice right before we left for the bye week, and I know (QB) Jared (Goff)’s had these – the pass-catchers at least run routes for him full-speed, so we’ll get a good feel here today," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "They’ve put in a lot of work here over the course of the season, and so I think the timing and the rhythm, the anticipation, I think it’s all going to be just fine.”

