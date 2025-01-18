All Lions

Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Ruled Out, Two Elevated from Practice Squad

Lions announce Divisional Round roster moves.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15), left, talks to defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (94)
Detroit Lions cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (15), left, talks to defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (94) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions announced roster moves Saturday ahead of their showdown with the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.

Detroit elevated defensive lineman Chris Smith and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the practice squad for Saturday's game.

Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was not activated from the reserve/injured list, and was ruled out for the primetime clash.

On Thursday, Dan Campbell explained that Detroit has benefitted from the experience of playing in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Lions can get to that point for the second consecutive year with a win over the Commanders.

As Campbell noted, the experience for the team having played and lost in that setting can be beneficial as it looks to get back to that point and beyond this season.

“I think there was a lot of things that went down and happened in the second half, and I think really once you get in that moment and you go against a team who had been there time after time, playing at a high level, really good football, San Francisco, and they willed that to happen more than we were able to overcome and made the plays in opportune times and we didn’t," Campbell said. "They made plays and we also did not make plays, and I just think there’s something about being in that moment, in that space, going through it with the core group of guys that you have. So, I think more than anything, it’s the experience of it.”

Additional reading

1.) 5Q: Who Must Lions Worry About on Commanders?

2.) Maxx Crosby Praises Lions, Dan Campbell: Selfishly, I'm Mad

3.) Notable: What Commanders Are Saying about Detroit Lions

Published |Modified
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News