Lions CB Ennis Rakestraw Ruled Out, Two Elevated from Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions announced roster moves Saturday ahead of their showdown with the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round.
Detroit elevated defensive lineman Chris Smith and cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver from the practice squad for Saturday's game.
Rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was not activated from the reserve/injured list, and was ruled out for the primetime clash.
On Thursday, Dan Campbell explained that Detroit has benefitted from the experience of playing in the NFC Championship Game last season. The Lions can get to that point for the second consecutive year with a win over the Commanders.
As Campbell noted, the experience for the team having played and lost in that setting can be beneficial as it looks to get back to that point and beyond this season.
“I think there was a lot of things that went down and happened in the second half, and I think really once you get in that moment and you go against a team who had been there time after time, playing at a high level, really good football, San Francisco, and they willed that to happen more than we were able to overcome and made the plays in opportune times and we didn’t," Campbell said. "They made plays and we also did not make plays, and I just think there’s something about being in that moment, in that space, going through it with the core group of guys that you have. So, I think more than anything, it’s the experience of it.”
