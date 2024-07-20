T.J. Hockenson Expresses 'Little Bit of Bitterness' at Lions Success
Former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson was candid during a recent podcast appearance on "Bussin With The Boys" regarding being traded to the Vikings during the 2022 season.
After the Lions started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record, general manager Brad Holmes traded away the former first round draft pick along with a 2023 fourth-round pick, a conditional 2024 draft selection to the Vikings in exchange for a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.
Hockenson was selected No. 8 overall by Detroit in the 2019 NFL Draft.
When asked, the talented tight end expressed he was not terribly surprised he was dealt, as there were numerous articles written about his tenure in Motown potentially ending.
"There was a lot of articles coming out because we were, I think 1-6 at the time," Hockenson said. "I was in my fourth year at the time. And so, I understood either they're going to want to keep me here or they're going to want to get rid of me and get some draft capital."
Detroit went on following the trade to have a winning streak to tend the 2022 season and won the NFC North for the first time in 2023.
The Lions appearing in the NFC Championship game and having success the last 12 months has caused the 27-year-old to naturally experience some bitterness, but he still expressed happiness for former teammates that remained in Detroit.
"Yeah. Not crazy bitter, but I mean, you see it, and you're like, 'Well, what's going on?' You know? And you talk to people that I played with, and they're just like, 'It just started clicking.' But regarding bitterness, I really was happy for the boys that I used to play with," said Hockenson. "Obviously, I was in it for a long time. It's not fun to go out and play and not really have any success. And then, for them to have some success, I was happy for the guys that I played with. But to be in the same division, there's a little bit of bitterness because you want your team to be the team. We want to be the (top) team."