John Cominsky Placed on IR, DPJ Signed to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions made a set of moves adjusting the construction of their active roster and practice squad Thursday.
John Cominsky was placed on injured reserve Thursday, and the Lions did so hoping he will return at some point late in the season. Detroit also released safety C.J. Moore from the practice squad and made their signing of wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to the practice squad official.
General manager Brad Holmes confirmed during his press conference Thursday that the Lions hope the veteran defender can be back in action late in the year.
Cominsky suffered a torn MCL early in training camp and was considered out indefinitely.
Detroit kept Cominsky on the roster Tuesday because teams could only put two players on injured reserve and designate them to return at the cut deadline. The Lions used both slots, placing Emmanuel Moseley and Brodric Martin on injured reserve Tuesday.
As a result, the move for Cominsky comes Thursday.
Peoples-Jones was released from the active roster during final cuts but returns as competition on the practice squad. The fifth-year wide receiver was originally acquired by the Lions at last year's trade deadline.
The Michigan product was expected to be a candidate to fill the void left by Josh Reynolds' departure, but he struggled to stand out and as a result fell down the depth chart.
Moore is a veteran player who was looking to make the Lions' roster after being suspended for all of last season for violating the league's gambling rules. Ultimately, the Lions kept a pair of young players in Brandon Joseph and undrafted free agent Loren Strickland for depth at that position.
The Lions currently have one open spot on their active roster and one spot open on their practice squad as well.