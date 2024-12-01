Lions Signing Safety Jamal Adams to Practice Squad
The Detroit Lions have made a big addition to their secondary.
As injuries loom within the defense as a whole, the Lions are adding former All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to their practice squad with the intention of elevating him to the active roster in the future.
Adams was most recently with the Tennessee Titans, who released him on Oct. 17. He had played three games with the Titans, notching four total tackles.
The defender is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019 with the New York Jets. Adams began his career with the Jets, where he was the sixth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
After three seasons with the Jets, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in July of 2020. He played four seasons with the Seahawks before signing with the Titans prior to the 2024 campaign.
Now, Adams joins a secondary loaded with talent, including Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph at the safety positions. The duo of Branch and Joseph has been one of the league's best, combining for 11 interceptions this season.
Adams' production has tailed off in recent years, but he has four career interceptions and 21.5 career sacks to go along with 498 total tackles.
While Adams will begin his time with the Lions on the practice squad, it is expected that he will join the active roster at some point and contribute to a team that is expected to be a legitimate Super Bowl contender.
Detroit's defensive depth has been tested this year, as several starters such as Aidan Hutchinson, Alex Anzalone, Marcus Davenport and Derrick Barnes are currently on injured reserve.