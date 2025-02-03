How Free Agent CB Paulson Adebo Could Aid Lions Defense
The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make about their secondary ahead of the 2025 season.
After revamping the group of cornerbacks through a trade, free agency and the draft, the Lions will have to choose whether or not to extend their top corner in 2024, Carlton Davis, as he's set to be a free agent.
Meanwhile, the depth around Davis at the position is young. Amik Robertson and Kindle Vildor both have plenty of experience, but Vildor is set to also be a free agent. Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw were both drafted in 2024 and have one year of experience.
With concerns about overall depth and experience, particularly if Davis and Vildor leave, the Lions could be active in the free agent market looking for a cornerback. One potential option is Paulson Adebo, a 2021 third-round pick out of Stanford who is set to hit free agency after four seasons with the New Orleans Saints.
Adebo is currently rehabbing a broken femur suffered in Week 7 against Denver. At the time of his injury, he had recorded 52 tackles, three interceptions and 10 passes defensed in seven games played. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed completions on 34-of-57 passes in his direction and a NFL passer rating of 67.0.
The Stanford product has developed into a play-maker on the defensive side, as he has 10 career interceptions in his four NFL seasons. In 2023, when he played 15 games, he had four interceptions and 18 passes defensed.
Adebo profiles as a cornerback who can challenge at the line of scrimmage and find was to get his hands on the ball. As a result, he could be an ideal match for the Lions' defensive scheme. Though the group has new leadership in Kelvin Sheppard, continuity is expected at this stage of the offseason.
The Lions got good production from Davis last season, and if the organization were to pay Davis there's a good chance it would be out of the Adebo sweepstakes. However, if the Lions elect to let the veteran walk, Adebo fits their need as a veteran contributor with proven production.
As it stands, his free agency valuation via Spotrac is currently $11.1 million APY, which is slightly below Davis' projection of $13.8 million.
Detroit needs more consistent cornerback play than in years past. Adebo would give them another option who has proven he can take the ball away with the best of them, so he's certainly worth a look if he doesn't re-sign with the Saints.