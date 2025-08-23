How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Lions Against Texans
The Detroit Lions have one final preseason game before they must trim the roster on Tuesday to 53 players.
Dan Campbell's squad is set to host the Houston Texans in the 2025 preseason finale at Ford Field.
A player who has had one of the best training camps for the Lions is rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.
Last week, Detroit's third-round draft pick was asked whether it was a daunting task to join an offense that features so many talented wideouts.
"I wouldn’t call it daunting, I’d say it’s a great thing," said TeSlaa. "Those are the guys I’m going to be learning from. To be able to learn from (Amon-Ra St. Brown) Saint, (Jameson Williams) Jamo, (Kalif Raymond) Leaf, I think is an incredible leader, he’s a great dude. Tim Patrick, those are all just guys who play the game the right way, play the game so well. They do so many things the right way. And then obviously they make plays out on the field. I’m extremely grateful to be a part of this room and be able to learn from those guys.”
Players like wideout Jackson Meeks and quarterback Hendon Hooker have one final opportunity to showcase their skills in front of the Lions' front office and coaching staff, and for other teams (should they end up not making the team).
"I love Jackson Meeks, he’s a great kid. Obviously, it’s been cool to go back-to-back weeks with him, scoring a touchdown," TeSlaa said. "I think he deserves a lot of love for the plays he’s making out there. I mean, he’s a real grinder. He’s obviously doing a lot of things on special teams, too.
"So, I think he’s really finding his role in this offense, really fighting to get a position on this team. And I think he’s earned it. I think he’s done so many good things out there, and he’s a really smart kid and a really good kid. Obviously, in that receiver room, we’re really tight. So, I’m glad to have him on the team."
How to watch, stream, listen to Lions vs. Texans:
When: Saturday, August 23, 2025 (1 p.m. ET)
Where: Ford Field
TV: FOX 2 Detroit (Lions affiliate stations)
TV broadcast team: Jason Benetti, T.J. Lang, Dannie Rogers
Online streaming: NFL+, Detroit Lions team app (local)
Radio: 97.1 The Ticket (Local affiliates here)
Radio broadcast team: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown