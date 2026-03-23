Fact or Fiction: Detroit Lions Have No Urgency to Win Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions are a team that is seeking to rebound from a season that sent the organization in the wrong direction.

Detroit failed to make the playoffs in 2025, despite having a core group of players that were built through the NFL Draft.

Injuries and too many changes to the roster and coaching staff proved to be too much to overcome.

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General manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have worked to put the team in the position to have four straight winning seasons.

But the name of the game is to deliver a Super Bowl. Anything short of that goal is considered a letdown.

After a regression, there was an expectation the team would evolve their free agency approach. Instead, the team simply just signed more role players to get younger and to add depth.

The majority of pundits and fans have been left scratching their heads, wondering if the team is serious about winning a Super Bowl in 2026.

According to Detroit Football Network, "With a little more than 60 players under contract, more veteran additions are on the way. However, the heavy lifting is probably done. We’re likely to see a continued stream of one-year contracts on the lower end of the pay scale. ... Presently, the roster is weaker than it was at the end of the 2025 season, at several positions. A strong draft class that fills some of the remaining needs, plus a couple of unexpected hits from the incoming free-agent signings, would quickly shift those perceptions."

Detroit is operating as if the front office and coaching staff has already won championships.

Fans continue to scoop up tickets and there are enough supporters willing to settle for being a good team, instead of being a championship organization.

Ford field will be sold out again in 2026, as season-ticket members are sold out and there is a healthy waiting list.

Outside of the primary objective, Detroit is operating like a proficient organization. What would motivate Homes and Campbell to upset the apple cart?

Even after failing to make the playoffs, fans still want to pay high prices to watch the Lions every week.

With Detroit taking an approach of signing role players and depth pieces in free agency, it now is even more imperative the team is highly effective in the 2026 draft.

It appears their are still holes at tackle, a dynamic pass-rusher and depth along the interior of the defensive line.

With the team having key players on defense dealing with injuries, and the lack of high-impact defenders, this may actually be a secret gap year, with the intention of adding as many talented defenders as possible.

A weaker schedule should see the team again win 10 or more games. The question mark will be can Detroit grind their way to victories against the better teams on the schedule and compete against the top team's in the NFC.

If the goal is to win a Super Bowl, Detroit's free agency strategy could find the team again regrouping next offseason, but with different leaders shopping for the ingredients.