Lions Select Aidan Hutchinson in McShay, Kiper Final Mock Drafts

Detroit Lions are selecting Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 according to two of ESPN's top NFL Draft analysts.

The Detroit Lions will have quite the decision to make with the No. 2 pick, if the Jacksonville Jaguars decide to pass on Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

In their final mock drafts released Thursday, both of ESPN's top draft analysts mocked Hutchinson to the Lions with the No. 2 pick.

"Detroit might turn in the draft card before commissioner Roger Goodell is even finished reading Walker's name. Landing Hutchinson would be a big win for general manager Brad Holmes and the rebuilding Lions," Todd McShay writes. "Hutchinson is my No. 1 overall prospect and would immediately be a leader on the Detroit defense. And he could top the team in sacks as a rookie thanks to his relentless and technically sound approach to rushing the passer."

"We're going to be talking about Walker vs. Hutchinson for years to come," Mel Kiper explained. "On my board, Hutchinson is the best prospect in this class. He dominated games in college, and he's going to be a star for the Lions."

Even with the multiple options that are available to the Lions at No. 2, there are even more options for general manager Brad Holmes to sort through at No. 32, the final pick of the first round.

The team could target a number of different positions, including wideout, quarterback, linebacker, cornerback and safety.

McShay and Kiper also differ in their final projections.

"Yeah, (Kenny) Pickett is still here at No. 32. I wouldn't be surprised to see a team try to trade into Round 1 if he starts to slide this far, but Detroit would obviously take a long look itself too," McShay writes. "The Lions could move on from current signal-caller Jared Goff after this season, and they'd have the fifth-year option on Pickett. A quarterback at the end of the first round and the top prospect in the class at No. 2? A pretty good night for Detroit."

"Will any team trade into this spot to get a quarterback and the fifth-year option? Don't rule it out," Kiper explained. "For Detroit, this pick is about improving a porous defense, and Cine is explosive, physical and could be a great center fielder."