The Michigan Wolverines were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Instead, the 12-0 Wolverines were able to impose their will on the road, in a hostile environment, to secure a 45-23 win over the Buckeyes.

Aidan Hutchinson, who led the Wolverines to a victory against the Buckeyes in 2021, took to social media to share his excitement about the win.

"HOW BOUT THEM BOYS IN BLUE," Hutchinson posted following the game. "Two in a row against that team down South."

The Buckeyes were waiting all year for the opportunity to play the Wolverines at home. Remember, Ohio State was outmatched physically last year at Michigan Stadium.

“I’m excited,” Stroud had said before the game. “We’ve been licking our wounds for 365 days, hearing all the laughing and everything that everybody’s been saying. I definitely think we’ve been preparing for it. Not only on the field, but in the weight room, as well. We’re very excited.”

With the win, the Wolverines have won the Big Ten East division, and will have an opportunity to again play in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.

Based on how Michigan's season has gone, another appearance in the College Football Playoff likely awaits.

