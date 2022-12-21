The ebbs and flows of a long 17-game NFL season sometimes produce games that leave players feeling unusual.

For rookie defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, the game against the New York Jets felt "weird" for a variety of reasons.

After dealing with an illness last week that caused him to miss part of the week's preparation, the No. 2 overall pick was questionable to suit up in Week 15.

"It was kind of a weird game last game for me, just playing a little sick," said Hutchinson. "I've never really done it before, and it was definitely a weird game for me, just being in there playing and not really, not really feeling like myself. But, I'm glad I'm past that now. I feel like I'm, I feel like I'm back to healthy and normal. So, we're happy about that. But, you know, you go through ebbs and flows in the season."

Two different seasons

After a 1-6 start, the Lions have scratched and clawed their way back to win six of their last seven games.

Now at 7-7, the young roster is quite happy to be on the winning side of closely contested NFL games.

"It's honestly crazy when you look back at the start of our season to now. It feels like two different seasons, when I think about it in my head -- the first half and now the second half of the season," said Hutchinson. "We weren't losing to any bad teams, though, when you look at it, those six losses that we had off the start. But, man, I'm happy that we're winning now. And, I feel like we've all moved passed the past."

With bigger goals now being targeted, one of the league's youngest teams is forging ahead with a new identity.

"It's not the 'Same Old Lions' anymore," Hutchinson expressed. "So, we're past that, and we're on to bigger and better things now."