Ian Kennelly Ready To Be 'Sponge' in Lions' Safeties Room
Each year, NFL franchises enter training camp with a variety of players on the “roster bubble.” This year is no different for the Detroit Lions and the multi-billion-dollar league’s 31 other organizations.
Safety Ian Kennelly, an undrafted free-agent signing of the Lions out of Grand Valley State, is one of the many aforementioned players who will have to prove his worth this summer. His candidacy for a roster spot is off to a good start, too, after an impressive showing on day one of training camp Sunday.
Most notably, the Macomb, Mich., native recorded a pass breakup that fired up both sides of the ball at the Lions’ Allen Park practice facility. It was a moment that Kennelly – who battled through a shoulder injury in June – had been working toward for a long time.
“It felt really good. It’s been a long time coming,” Kennelly said of the pass deflection. “It’s been a long offseason. So, just to get my hand on a ball, it felt really good to just kind of get that under my belt.”
Kennelly, who attended Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower High School, grew up watching and rooting on the Lions. Now a member of his hometown NFL team, life has come full circle for the rookie.
“Being a hometown kid, playing for the Lions, it means everything to me,” the defensive back expressed. “I’ve been working hard for this day for a long time. Just to be here in this moment, it’s really a dream come true. I don’t know if there’s anything else I can really say besides for that.”
Kennelly, who earned a spot on Detroit’s training camp roster by wowing coaches on the team’s local pro day, is in for a battle to crack the Lions’ 53-man roster.
The Division II product is in contention for the organization’s fourth and final safety position along with 2025 seventh-round pick Dan Jackson, Morice Norris, Loren Strickland and Erick Hallett.
The Lions’ starting safety tandem of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph and veteran Avonte Maddox, an offseason free-agent acquisition, are all ahead of Kennelly on the depth chart.
Kennelly knows he has his work cut out for himself in camp.
“Just keep my head down. Keep working hard. That’s what I’ve always done,” the first-year pro said of what it will take to earn a roster spot. “Just try not to overthink the playbook. Just go out there and play and just really soak up all the knowledge from the older guys as much as I can. And just be a sponge, just sit back and learn. That’s the best I can do.”
Kennelly also loves having the opportunity to learn from Branch and Joseph. Commonly referred to as the best safety tandem in the league today, Kennelly offered high praise for the standout defensive backs.
“They’re two of the best in the league for a reason,” Kennelly said. “You see why because of the way they practice. They come out here and it’s max-out effort from the time they hit the field to the time they leave.
“Kerby’s doing a great job, stepping up and holding guys accountable. So, just (trying) to learn from those guys and soak it up as much as I can.”