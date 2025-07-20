Ennis Rakestraw Leaves Lions Practice Early
Detroit Lions second-year cornerback Ennis Rakestraw left the team's first training camp practice on Sunday early and was being evaluated for a chest injury, according to the team.
Rakestraw, who missed nine games in his rookie year due to multiple injuries, departed with trainers prior to the conclusion of Sunday morning's practice session.
In his rookie year, Rakestraw had a promising performance in training camp. He told reporters he was set to start at nickel cornerback in Week 2, but suffered a hamstring injury in warmups that set off an unfortunate string of injuries.
After splitting time between working as a slot and boundary corner in 2024, defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend said that Rakestraw will focus on playing on the outside in his second NFL season.
He is entering training camp viewed as a backup option behind starters D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold, who was the team's first-round pick last year.
Last year, Rakestraw was one of as many as 21 players to be placed on injured reserve throughout the campaign.
The Lions' defense in particular has already been hit by the injury bug in 2025. Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike will miss the entire season due to ACL surgery, while defensive end Josh Paschal is expected to be out until September after an offseason surgery.
Linebackers Alex Anzalone and Anthony Pittman did not participate in Sunday's practice, along with defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.
Additionally, the Lions are expected to be without defensive tackle Alim McNeill and linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez for the start of the season as both recover from late-season knee injuries.