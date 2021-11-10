CB Ifeatu Melifonwu Returns to Lions Practice This Week
The Detroit Lions could be getting some help in the secondary.
Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu, who injured his thigh in Week 2, will return to practice with the hopes of returning to action soon to aid Aaron Glenn's defense.
Melifonwu was selected by the Lions in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
“I still say we’re still a little ways away,” Campbell said following Melifonwu's injury. “Now, what is that? I don’t know. Certainly, not before the bye, but he is progressing. He is getting better. He is getting better. I wish I could give you a timeline, but I do see him -- I do feel like we can get him to return before the season’s out. I feel that way and I’m not a doctor, so don’t hold that on me.”
Cornerback Corey Ballentine will also return to practice this week.
In other roster news that was announced on Wednesday morning, the Lions signed wideout Tom Kennedy to the practice squad.
Recommended Lions Articles
Odds Lions Beat the Pittsburgh Steelers
Read more on the odds the Detroit Lions have to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10.
Detroit Lions' Next Wide Receiver Just Hit the Market
Should the Detroit Lions put in a waiver claim for wide receiver Josh Reynolds?
Grading Lions General Manager Brad Holmes
Through eight games, Brad Holmes has had some hits and misses as general manager of the Detroit Lions.
This season, Kennedy has appeared in four games and recorded one reception for 15 yards. He’s also returned four kickoffs for a total of 89 yards.
The Lions return to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.