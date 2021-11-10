Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    CB Ifeatu Melifonwu Returns to Lions Practice This Week

    The Detroit Lions could soon be getting help in the secondary for the second half of the 2021 NFL season.
    The Detroit Lions could be getting some help in the secondary. 

    Rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu, who injured his thigh in Week 2, will return to practice with the hopes of returning to action soon to aid Aaron Glenn's defense. 

    Melifonwu was selected by the Lions in the third-round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

    “I still say we’re still a little ways away,” Campbell said following Melifonwu's injury. “Now, what is that? I don’t know. Certainly, not before the bye, but he is progressing. He is getting better. He is getting better. I wish I could give you a timeline, but I do see him -- I do feel like we can get him to return before the season’s out. I feel that way and I’m not a doctor, so don’t hold that on me.”

    Cornerback Corey Ballentine will also return to practice this week. 

    In other roster news that was announced on Wednesday morning, the Lions signed wideout Tom Kennedy to the practice squad. 

    This season, Kennedy has appeared in four games and recorded one reception for 15 yards. He’s also returned four kickoffs for a total of 89 yards. 

    The Lions return to the practice field on Wednesday ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

