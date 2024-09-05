'This Guy's Incredible': Bates Praised by Coaches, Other NFL Players
The Detroit Lions took a chance on a UFL standout to bring in competition for the incumbent Michael Badgley before the start of training camp.
However, an injury to Badgley left Jake Bates as the only option at the position on the roster. It was an up-and-down training camp for Bates, but the Lions have maintained their confidence in the young kicker heading into the regular season opener.
Special teams coordinator Dave Fipp reaffirmed his confidence in Bates Thursday, emphasizing the desire to remain patient in the event of potential struggles.
"I feel great about him. I’m really excited about him," Fipp said. "He’s one of the most talented players I’ve been around at that position. I think all the guys on the other teams in the preseason watch him warm up and are like, ‘Oh my gosh. This guy’s incredible.’ He has tremendous upside, which if you’re gonna invest in a player and take a chance, you definitely want to do it with a guy who can turn out to be a really good player for you. I think we’ve got to be patient with him. At that position, there’s a lot of history that says a bunch of those guys end up making it on their second team or their third team."
The Lions' special teams coordinator noted that patience is a luxury not often delivered to kickers not named Justin Tucker or Jake Elliott. As a young kicker with little in-game experience, he is likely to deal with ups and downs.
Bates went 6-for-7 on field goal attempts through the Lions' three preseason games, including two makes over 50 yards. He also nailed the game-winning kick as time expired in the team's win over the Chiefs.
Fipp described the kicker as "self-aware" and embracing the need for him to grow as a player. The Lions feel the potential he possesses is too good to pass up and are willing to stick with him through struggles.
Head coach Dan Campbell has also explained his affinity for the young kicker's mindset, describing him as calm under pressure. This was displayed during the comeback win over Kansas City, when he nailed the game-winner through the uprights.
However, he also missed an extra point and a chip shot field goal over the course of the three preseason showings. While the Lions are remaining confident in his abilities, he will ultimately need to do his part when it comes to converting on opportunities.
Last season, the Lions entered the year with Riley Patterson as their kicker. Badgley was on the practice squad, but ultimately ended the year as the kicker after winning a competition lasting several weeks in practice.
There is no kicker on the practice squad as it stands, but Bates could very likely see competition at some point in the season and, as a result, will need to produce at a high level.
"Now, that being said, I will also say that he’s got to do his part too and make enough kicks and do a good enough job to stick around," Fipp explained. "I certainly feel really good about him. In the preseason, we had two snappers that we were working. I think it’ll help him to settle down with one player there and help those guys get into a rhythm. I think that’s an important part of the position. So I think that’ll help him. We obviously play indoors 14 times this year, that’ll help. So anyway, I’m really excited about him."