Lions Week 1 Wednesday Estimated Injury Report
The Detroit Lions dealt with plenty of injuries throughout training camp, but are getting healthier heading into their regular season opener.
In the days leading up to their primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions have had several players return to practice after missing time during training camp. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and cornerback Terrion Arnold are expected to play after being out for a chunk of time in camp.
Meanwhile, defensive tackle DJ Reader is uncertain to play but practiced Tuesday as he works to return from a torn quadriceps suffered late last year.
As it stands, the Lions have an open roster spot. Coach Dan Campbell explained Monday that there are several different ways the team could go with the open spot, such as signing a player off the practice squad to the active roster.
“I think it’s for the flexibility. It gives us flexibility to make a move if we need to, if we need to add somebody," Campbell said Monday. "There again, we’re going to have a pretty good idea within the next, probably, 48 hours here, 24 to 48 hours, exactly how we want to go into this game and who we want to go into the game with. So, that could have a little bearing on roster, practice squad, vet squad, that whole thing. It just gives us a little bit of room to maneuver.”
Here is the Lions' first injury report of the 2024 season, with estimated participation due to the team not conducting a practice on Wednesday.
Lions Week 1 Wednesday estimated injury report
Loren Strickland -- Thumb (NP)
Ifeatu Melifonwu -- Ankle (LP)
DJ Reader -- Quad (LP)