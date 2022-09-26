Skip to main content

Injury Update: D'Andre Swift 'Could Miss Some Time'

The Detroit Lions could be without their top running back for a few weeks.

The Detroit Lions injury situation continues to get significantly worse. 

After NFL Network reported that safety Tracy Walker was likely going to miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, now the offense could be missing a key weapon. 

Tom Pelissero reported on Monday morning that running back D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder sprain in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. 

While the injury is not reportedly going to require surgery, the speedy running back "could miss some time" before he returns to the field. 

According to MLIVE, "D'Andre Swift told me in the locker room he also re-injured his ankle, which is why he left the briefly game in the second half. He finished with 7 carries for 31 yards and played 32 offensive snaps overall."

Running back Jamaal Williams and Craig Reynolds will be the likely candidates to receive the bulk of the rushing carries, as the team has been stellar rushing the football to start the season. 

Veteran Justin Jackson, who has seen his role be on special teams returning kicks, could also be called upon to step in during Swift's absence. 

The team also has second-year running back Jermar Jefferson on the practice squad. The speedy running back could also be called up to provide additional depth against the Seattle Seahawks. 

