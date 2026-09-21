4 Cornerbacks Lions Could Add to Elevate Stale Secondary

The Detroit Lions secondary looks to be in need of some improvements.

Through two games, the defense has been decimated through the air. They've allowed 621 passing yards over the first two showings, with lapses in the defensive backfield defining their Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

If the Lions have hopes of seriously contending for a championship, general manager Brad Holmes' best course of action may be to add to the secondary via trade, particularly at cornerback.

Reports indicate that the Lions have also been looking to add via free agency as they have checked in on free agent cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Here are four cornerbacks the Lions could look to add if their secondary continues to struggle via trade.

Joey Porter Jr.

Porter is the premier name on the trade market through the first two weeks of the NFL season. A former second-round pick out of Penn State, Porter has had a solid start to his career but is hung up in contract negotiations.

The Lions have been linked to Porter over the past couple of weeks, as it's a natural partnership. However, there are some natural concerns because Porter has not played in a game this year while being listed with a back injury.

Ultimately, if Porter is healthy, he would be a slam-dunk addition to Detroit's secondary due to his affinity for playing man-to-man coverage and his physicality.

Kristian Fulton

Fulton signed a two-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs last year, but that partnership has not played out the way both sides have hoped. He appeared in eight games last year, making two starts.

The Chiefs have some depth at cornerback with first-round pick Mansoor Delane, second-year corner Nohl Williams and veteran L'Jarius Sneed anchoring the group.

The veteran helped his stock with a first quarter interception against the Colts on Sunday Night Football.

Fulton has some upside to potentially help a team like the Lions, and he's on an expiring contract so it wouldn't be a hefty commitment for Holmes to potentially acquire him in a deal. If Delane plays well, the Chiefs may be even more inclined to look for a draft pick in return and part ways with the veteran.

Tyson Campbell

Campbell is another veteran option currently playing for the Cleveland Browns. He had been dealing with an ankle injury leading up to their Week 2 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he was able to play in the matchup.

In six NFL seasons, Campbell has made 74 appearances with 73 being starts. He has shown an affinity for creating takeaways, with seven career interceptions. The veteran is under contract through the end of the 2028 season, so this would be a bit more of a hefty commitment for Detroit.

While Campbell has a significant role for the Browns, there is a thought that Cleveland could be looking to add draft capital which would make veterans like him expendable. He's a player to watch as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Mike Jackson

Jackson is a starter for the Carolina Panthers, who moved to 1-1 on the season with a dominant win over the struggling Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. He has a tie to Detroit, as he played one game for them as a rookie in 2019.

Originally a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2019, Jackson has bounced around the league with stints for four teams in his career. He had four interceptions last season for the Panthers, which was a career high.

Like Fulton, Jackson is in the final year of his current contract and could be a good rental option. The Panthers won the NFC South last year and have high aspirations this year, but if they begin to struggle he could become available near the deadline.