Insider Thinks It Is Still Possible Lions Acquire Trey Hendrickson
One of the top defensive ends in the National Football League still remains available for teams like the Detroit Lions to acquire via trade.
Sports Illustrated NFL reporter Albert Breer recently answered questions for an NFL mailbag and addressed two questions from Lions' supporters, inquiring about the possibility of landing Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.
The asking price continues to remain high, as the AFC North squad is reportedly seeking at least a second-round pick for the NFL's 2024 sack leader.
"I think it’s possible," Breer replied. "The Bengals want at least a second-round pick for him, and it’s a lot to ask, to give a 31-year-old pass rusher, regardless of how good he is, in excess of $30 million per year while forking over that type of draft capital to pry him away. The Detroit Lions are picking at the end of the round, so maybe the pick would be a little easier for them to part with, but I would question how it’d affect negotiations with Aidan Hutchinson."
Another supporter asked, "Anything on Detroit and looking for an edge player?"
Detroit signed Marcus Davenport to a one-year contract and also re-signed Levi Onwuzurike. Za'Darius Smith being released was not a big surprise, but there remains hope the 32-year-old could return on a more affordable contract.
With a deeper draft class along the defensive line, general manager Brad Holmes could target a younger, more affordable draft prospect to aid Detroit's defensive line.
Both Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph are expected to land massive, long-term contract extensions this offseason. With the team prioritizing bringing back their own players, adding a player of Hendrickson's stature might end up being too prohibitive, especially with a decision on Jameson Williams also upcoming.
Hendrickson could command north of $35 million, as Myles Garrett recently earned a contract extension from the Browns that pays him $40 million annually.
"I think the release of Za’Darius Smith is a precursor to something happening at the position. But I’d warn that it does not have to be in free agency or via a trade," Breer noted. "This year’s draft class is obscenely deep in edge players, so it’s certainly possible they could spend both the 28th and 60th picks on defensive linemen, and wind up looking smart for it down the line. It’s fun to think of the idea of someone like Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr. being on that roster."