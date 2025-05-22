Notes: Insiders Think Ben Johnson Might 'Get It Worse' Than Matthew Stafford
The Detroit Lions were forced to find a new offensive coordinator after Ben Johnson departed to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears.
Johnson left after winning Assistant Coach of the Year, and was commonly known as one of the architects of Detroit's high-powered offense. However, his decision to leave to coach the division rival Bears has undoubtedly received a sour reception from a portion of the Lions fanbase.
Angered fans won't have to wait long for his first trip back to Ford Field, as Johnson and the Bears are scheduled to visit in Week 2.
Lions fans weren't shy in one of the more recent homecomings, as Matthew Stafford dealt with boos all throughout the playoff meeting between the Lions and the Rams during the 2023 season.
As a result, MLive Lions insider Kory Woods believes that the reception that Johnson receives in his return to Ford Field may be even more harsh.
"I think Ben might get it worse," Woods said during a recent episode of the 'Dungeon of Doom' podcast. "I mean, with Stafford, there is a segment of fans that were happy just so he could get himself a ring to start over. With Ben, it's not just the fact that he left, everyone knew he was leaving. (It was) how quickly he left, and the fact that he went to a division rival."
