Penei Sewell Aimed to Get 'Bigger and Stronger' This Offseason
Detroit Lions right tackle remained in Michigan for a large portion of the offseason to continue his growth and development in the National Football League.
Speaking to reporters during organized team activities, the All-Pro offensive lineman expressed his offseason goal was to get physically bigger and stronger.
Sewell explained, "That's the main thing going into it. I just wanted to get bigger and stronger while maintaining my speed and conditioning."
The former first-round draft pick leaned on the strength and conditioning staff to assist him in moving "big weight fast" and safely.
"I was just working out. I just stayed here in Michigan working out with the strength staff. At the end of the day, it's just moving big weight fast," said Sewell. "So just always trying to up the weight, obviously you've got to be smart with it. There's also some risk going into lifting those types of weight. I just leaned on the strength staff here, they do a great job. It's just moving the big weights fast."
Outside perception of 2025 Lions team
After a successful 15-win season in 2024, Detroit's coaching staff lost some key members, as Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn became head coaches and took some assistants with them to the Bears and Jets.
After the release of the 2025 schedule, some pundits and analysts have expressed a level of concern that the Lions dominance in the NFC North could be coming to an end.
For Sewell, remaining focused on putting in the work is how the team can work again to reach their goals in 2025.
“At the end of the day, we control our own destiny and that’s how we operate around here. All that extra stuff, that’s up to you guys. We just put our head down and go to work," said Sewell. "We just build and build upon what we want. Our goal is working toward our goal. Whatever’s been said out there, that’s up to y’all. But it’s time to go to work.”