Intriguing Free Agent Defensive End Lions Must Inquire About
The Detroit Lions may not be in the market for a high-priced EDGE rusher when free agency begins.
Based on recent history, the team may seek out players who have produced in the past, but have dealt with a recent injury. With so many players on the Lions' roster needing extensions, it may behoove general Brad Holmes to find more affordable options.
A Las Vegas Raiders free agent defensive end presents Detroit's front office another opportunity to find a player to play opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
According to CBS Sports, "Malcolm Koonce has to be one of the most intriguing free agents this offseason. He could have an incredibly competitive market, or it could be underwhelming. The reason being that Koonce missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury, but in 2023, he recorded a career-high 43 combined tackles and eight sacks after recording just 12 tackles and two sacks in his first two NFL seasons. Six of his eight sacks in 2023 came in the final four games of the season, and he got to Mahomes thrice in the famous Christmas Day upset -- which by the way, is still the last time the Kansas City Chiefs lost at home."
Koonce missed all of the 2024 season with a knee injury suffered prior to the season-opener, so his value is not as high as it could've been heading into free agency. Coming off a eight-sack season in 2023, there was optimism that he could have had a breakout year for the Raiders.
The 27-year-old was a third-round selection of the Raiders out of Buffalo in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Finding a consistent edge rusher opposite Hutchinson has been a tough task for the Lions since he was acquired in the 2022 draft, and Koonce could be the answer. He has spent the entirety of his career working opposite of Raiders star Maxx Crosby. He’s coming off a significant injury, and could be the ideal target for Holmes based on the precedent that he has set throughout his tenure.
The Buffalo product began his career as a rotational player, but worked his way into a significant role by his third NFL season. The injury has hurt his overall value, but there’s still plenty of upside for a player who will be just 27 in 2025.
Teams that could also be interested in the free agent include the Buccaneers, the Cardinals and the Packers.
