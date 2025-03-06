Is Joey Bosa Answer to Detroit Lions' Pass-Rush Need?
The Los Angeles Chargers have made the decision to part ways with veteran pass-rusher Joey Bosa prior to the start of free agency.
By releasing the 29-year-old, the Chargers avoid paying a $12.36 million roster bonus and save $25.36 million against the cap.
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is now tasked with retooling a defensive line that was besieged with injuries in 2024.
Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport, John Cominsky and Alim McNeill all missed a significant portion of the season dealing with long-term injuries.
It is widely believed that along with injuries, Detroit's defensive line was not proficient enough in sacking the quarterback.
Against the Washington Commanders in the postseason, former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn dialed up the pressure, but the defensive front failed to record a single sack against quarterback Jayden Daniels. This was the case despite securing 12 pressures on 20 blitzes. The NFC East squad was able to leave Ford Field with a 45-31 victory to advance to the NFC Championship Game.
The former third overall pick is an intriguing option for Detroit's front office to explore, due to his pass-rush prowess when healthy.
Teams seeking an upgrade in pass-rush should be lining up to secure Bosa's services. Unfortunately, numerous injuries have crept up, derailing parts of the past three seasons. In fact, he only played in 14 games combined from 2022-2023.
According to the Lions team website, "Despite playing in only five contests, Hutchinson's 7.5 sacks led the Lions in 2024. Detroit's 37 total sacks on the year were tied for just 23rd. Detroit forced 32 3 & out drives, the seventh fewest in the league this season."
Bosa recorded five sacks, 17 solo tackles and two forced fumbles in 14 games last season. He has not secured double-digit sacks since back in 2021.
Detroit's front office should inquire about what it would cost to acquire a player of Bosa's caliber, but should avoid signing the former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman.
Other free agents, including Josh Sweat (Eagles), Malcolm Koonce (Raiders), Baron Browning (Cardinals) and Dayo Odeyingbo (Colts), could also draw interest from Detroit.
Also, the upcoming NFL Draft is expected to feature a deep defensive line class, as Holmes could opt instead to target a couple of prospects coming out of college.
Another team Bosa may want to pursue playing for is the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers, he would get the chance to line up with his younger brother Nick, who is a five-time Pro Bowler.