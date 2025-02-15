Is Kenneth Grant Lions' Defensive Tackle of Future?
The Detroit Lions will be looking to strengthen multiple position groups on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. And one of those positions will be the interior of the defensive line.
The Lions are expected to enter the 2025 season with Alim McNeill and DJ Reader as their starting interior defensive linemen. While McNeill and Reader are a rather proficient duo, Detroit is lacking depth behind the two of them.
Levi Onwuzurike proved to be a solid depth piece for the team's defensive linemen room in 2024. However, the University of Washington product is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and there's no guarantee that he will be re-signed by Lions general manager Brad Holmes.
Holmes could very well address the need along the interior of the defensive line via the No. 28 overall pick in this April's NFL Draft. If he decides to go that route, Michigan's Kenneth Grant would be a worthwhile target.
Checking in at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds, Grant is a physically-gifted defender. He is equipped with the necessary athleticism, first-step quickness and power to be a high-impact interior defensive lineman at the next level.
Grant possesses the ability to overpower opposing offensive linemen with his explosiveness and brute strength. And subsequently, he's adept at both getting after the passer and stopping the run.
Grant put together a productive final season with the Wolverines. He amassed three sacks and 23 quarterback hurries, and earned a Pro Football Focus overall grade of 83.7. Additionally, he graded out as a better run-defender (87.5) than pass-rusher (75.3), per PFF.
According to The Draft Network's scouting report on Grant, “His ability to collapse the pocket as a pass rusher, combined with his dominance against double teams, provides the foundation for him to become a game-changing presence in the NFL. With continued development, particularly in pad level and conditioning, Grant has the tools to thrive as a premier defensive line prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.”
Grant, with his immense physical tools and upside, has a chance to be a top-15 pick this April. However, if by some chance he's still available at No. 28 overall, Detroit should strongly consider selecting him.
