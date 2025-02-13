Is Mykel Williams Lions' EDGE of Future?
An area where many believe the Detroit Lions can improve ahead of what is expected to be another Super Bowl chase in 2025 is on the edge.
The Lions have a cornerstone piece in Aidan Hutchinson already in place, but a serious leg injury forced the team to play without him beginning in Week 7. His absence was felt heavily, as the defense struggled to record sacks without him.
As a result, many believe the Lions would benefit from adding another piece to the edge rushing puzzle for the upcoming season. While there are intriguing veterans who could be available via trade, including Myles Garrett, the Lions could look to address the need by adding a young player in the Draft.
There are several players in this year's class who are currently viewed as first-round options, but with the Lions picking 28th, some of the top options will likely be off the board. One player who could fall to the Lions' selection is Georgia's Mykel Williams.
When it comes to play style, there's a lot that suggests Williams would fit nicely with Detroit's defense under first-year coordinator Kelvin Sheppard.
Williams' sack production at the collegiate level was modest, as he had 14 total sacks across three seasons with the Bulldogs. However, his physicality and athleticism seem to be able to translate to production at the next level.
Some of the production or lack thereof was inhibited by an ankle injury suffered in the season opener, which limited his snap count over the next several games.
For starters, he appears to be long-armed and uses his frame well. He can beat blockers with an array of moves, most with his hands. There is an element of power to his game, and he has good burst off the line of scrimmage.
According to Pro Football Focus, Williams played 222 snaps lined up outside the tackle, 151 snaps over the tackle and 24 snaps lined up in the B gap. Therefore, there is some versatility to his game that can be unlocked.
Williams is also on the younger end of prospects, as he won't be 21 years old until June. Some aspects of his rush ability are in need of some fine-tuning, and the fact that he's young with room to grow likely won't deter teams from taking a chance on him.
The Georgia product has a high ceiling and projects as a productive player, but may take a bit of time to truly harness that potential.
On that potential, he could be a candidate to go in the top half of the first round. However, if he falls, he would be a player that the Lions would benefit greatly from adding.