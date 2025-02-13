Lions 2024 Review: Secondary Improved, Needs More Growth
The Detroit Lions' group of cornerbacks had an up-and-down campaign in 2024.
With plenty of new faces, the group had a different look from the year prior, but some of the same issues still remained. Detroit's defense finished 31st in the league against the pass, and the man-heavy style was exposed by some of the league's best passers.
With questions about the depth in regard to pending free agents, the group could be in store for even more change heading into 2025.
Here is a review of the Lions' performance at the cornerback position in 2024.
Reason for hope
Terrion Arnold showed growth in his rookie season. While he fell victim to being too hands-on in coverage and was whistled for several pass-interference penalties early in the season, he found the right mix of physicality and finesse later in the year, and was able to challenge without committing penalties.
The 2024 first-round pick had some big moments, such as a key pass breakup to force a turnover on downs against Minnesota in Week 18. Getting a full year of experience as an every-down player should help the rookie moving forward, and he certainly has the right mental confidence to succeed.
Elsewhere, Carlton Davis was a solid pickup, and wound up holding the CB1 role until suffering a season-ending broken jaw. Time will tell if he's back in a Lions uniform in 2025, but he was exactly what the team needed him to be as a stabilizing, productive veteran presence.
Amik Robertson was another solid offseason pickup. Though he is undersized for the position, Robertson has a scrappy mentality and is extremely versatile. After spending most of the year as the nickel cornerback, he emerged as the top available cornerback option after Davis' injury.
With another year in the organization, Robertson gives the Lions a steady veteran capable of contributing in a big way.
Reason for worry
As it stands, just three cornerbacks who ended the year on the active roster are under contract heading into 2025. Arnold, Robertson and Rakestraw are on track to be back, but Davis, Kindle Vildor, Khalil Dorsey and Emmanuel Moseley will all be unrestricted free agents.
Davis is the most notable of the group, but all have intriguing cases to return. Dorsey will be a priority due to his abilities on special teams, and though Vildor has not always been the most productive, the coaching staff has shown trust in him and he offers value as a depth option.
Moseley, meanwhile, has struggled with injuries in two years with the team and may be out of chances.
If Davis does not return, the Lions will lack the established top cornerback. Robertson and Arnold both have that potential, but consistency will be a question mark entering the season. Should Davis depart, adding a free agent veteran cornerback should be a priority.
Arnold allowed an opposing completion percentage of 61.2 percent and an NFL passer rating of 100.4 on passes in his direction. Robertson's numbers were better, with a completion percentage of 57.5 percent and a passer rating of 88.3.
Rakestraw is noteworthy as well. He was on track to be the team's starting nickel in Week 2 against Tampa Bay, but a pregame injury held him out. He wound up playing in just eight games and did a significant injured reserve stint. How much he can offer the team in his second NFL season remains to be seen, but he was solid in training camp.
Detroit will have pieces, but there are still questions about where the top-end production will be in a division with several talented wideouts and a grueling schedule filled with some of the league's best.
Biggest question
How much growth will Arnold show in year two? It was a bit of a trial by fire for the Alabama product, as he started all but one of the 16 regular season games he played in. Detroit's scheme favors man coverage, meaning that Arnold was forced to play on an island for much of his first season.
The best version of Detroit's defense in 2025 will feature an elevated version of Arnold. He has that capability, and demonstrated growth on a yearly basis during his time at Alabama. Because of this, it's exciting to think about the player that he can grow into starting next season.
If Davis returns, some of that pressure will be eased. However, the Lions drafted him in the first round with hopes of Arnold blossoming into a shutdown option at the position. He doesn't necessarily have to be one of the league's best in year two, but he'll need to continue growing within the defense.
Free agents
Carlton Davis (Unrestricted free agent)
Emmanuel Moseley (Unrestricted free agent)
Khalil Dorsey (Unrestricted free agent)
Kindle Vildor (Unrestricted free agent)