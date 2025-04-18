Terrion Arnold Will Announce Lions Pick on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions will be represented on the NFL Draft stage by their first-round pick from a season ago.
According to a league release Thursday, cornerback Terrion Arnold will represent the Lions by announcing one of the team's picks during the second day of the draft. It is to be determined which of the team's two current picks during that day he would announce.
With the NFL Draft taking place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Arnold will take the stage in front of the home crowd of the Packers, one of Detroit's fiercest division rivals. The second day of the draft features rounds 2 and 3 and will commence at 7 p.m., Friday, April 25.
As it stands, the Lions have one pick apiece in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. In the second round, Detroit is currently holding the 60th pick.
Detroit's third-round selection is the final of the round, No. 102 overall, and is a compensatory selection awarded due to Aaron Glenn departing to become the head coach of the New York Jets.
General manager Brad Holmes traded up to acquire Arnold in last year's NFL Draft, moving up from No. 29 overall to No. 24 in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. With last year's draft being in Detroit, the selection of Arnold sent the crowd into a frenzy.
In his first season, Arnold started 15 of his 16 appearances and notched 60 combined tackles, 10 passes defensed and a fumble recovery.
Arnold is currently the lone reported Lions representative to announce a pick. Additionally, former Lions defensive end Michael Brockers will announce one of the Los Angeles Rams picks.