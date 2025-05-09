Isaac TeSlaa: 'I'm a Playmaker' at the End of the Day
Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa is clearly ecstatic to be playing for the team he grew up watching.
He highlighted his strong attachment to the team by wearing a Lions jersey to meet with the team prior to the draft.
“I think the upside this kid has, he’s got a chance to be a really good player for us. He’s got to grow some as a route runner, play more on the outside," said assistant general manager Ray Agnew. "When I first saw him, he had a Lions pullover on. Then, the next time I saw him, he had a Lions jersey on. I was like, ‘Man, this kid is meant to be a Lion.’ What a great kid. We enjoyed that. Glad we were able to get this kid, he was born to be a Lion.”
After enjoying time with his family, he finally had the chance to speak to Lions general manager Brad Holmes on Day 2 of the draft. Detroit was willing to trade significant draft capital (two third-round picks) in order to move up 32 spots to select the former Arkansas wideout.
"I stood up and everyone was still talking," said TeSlaa. "I was like, 'Everybody shut up.' I picked up the call, and he said, 'This is Brad Holmes, GM with the Detroit Lions,' and I almost fell to the ground. It was very surreal. I don't know if I remember a single word that anyone said to me after that point.
"I was just kind of in a daze, but very excited, very emotional time, obviously. If I could have chosen any team, it would be here, so I'm just happy to be here."
Being coveted to that degree has put a chip on his shoulder to prove the organization made the right decision in adding him to the roster.
His mother went viral after posting the clip of the celebration that took place when he was named the No. 70 pick.
TeSlaa explained, when describing the viral clip posted by his mother, “Yeah, it was amazing. I’m sure you saw the video my mom posted, she’s all excited, she got a million-some views on it, and she got some followers, so she thinks she’s an influencer now or something."
Targeted often on Day 1
TeSlaa was a frequent target in the Lions' passing drills Friday, as he was one of the team's primary options.
It won't always be that way, as the Lions have two elite talents out wide in Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. However, TeSlaa is hopeful he will be able to contribute sooner rather than later.
“Very grateful for that. I’m a playmaker at the end of the day, so if I’m on the field I want the ball and a lot of the times it was coming my way today," TeSlaa said. "I know it’s not gonna be like that every day, so it’s all about your mentality and making sure I’m going back to watch the tape. Figure out what I did well, what I can work on and just go from there.”
Former Lions wide receiver has tryout with New Orleans Saints
Donovoan Peoples-Jones, who recently revealed he has been sober from alcohol for the past two years, is participating in a veteran tryout with the New Orleans Saints.
In 2023, after joining the Lions at the trade deadline, the former Michigan Wolverines wideout secured five receptions for 58 yards.
After failing to secure a spot on the Lions’ 53-man roster coming out of training camp in 2024, Peoples-Jones spent the season on Detroit’s practice squad.