Notes: Former Lions WR Celebrates Two Years of Sobriety
Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones celebrated two years of sobriety from alcohol Tuesday.
Peoples-Jones made the announcement on social media. A Detroit native, Peoples-Jones played eight games for the Lions during the 2023 season.
"As of today: Officially 2 years sober from alcohol. Kind of strange to say but lol it's the truth!" Peoples-Jones wrote. "1 Peter 5: 8-9."
Peoples-Jones was a star at Cass Technical High School in Detroit and was one of the highest-rated wide receiver recruits in the class of 2017. He would commit to Michigan and play three seasons there, totaling 103 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns.
The Cleveland Browns drafted Peoples-Jones in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL draft. He would earn a prominent role with the team by his second season, as he hauled in 34 catches for 597 yards and three touchdowns that year.
Peoples-Jones had a breakout year in his third season, 2022, as he caught 61 passes for 839 yards and three scores. After a slower start to the 2023 campaign, he was traded to the Lions at the deadline.
He was never able to claim significant snaps in Detroit, as he totaled five catches for 58 yards in eight games. After some struggles the following year in training camp, Peoples-Jones was waived as part of final cuts. He spent all of last season on the Lions' practice squad, and is currently a free agent.
