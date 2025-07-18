Training Camp Preview: Jameson Williams Solidifying Star Status
The Detroit Lions' passing offense has proven to be a big part of their success, with Jared Goff leading the charge in his career resurgence.
Detroit's receiving corps is headlined by two top wideouts, including a young receiver that has emerged into a star with a big season in 2025. Additionally, they've added an intriguing player to the mix with their third-round pick in this year's draft.
Here's a look at where the Lions stand at the wide receiver position heading into training camp for the 2025 season.
Reason for hope
The Lions have two solid options at the top of their depth chart, including a two-time First Team All-Pro in Amon-Ra St. Brown. In his fourth season last year, St. Brown caught 115 passes for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. That gives him three-straight 1,000-yard seasons and back-to-back double-digit touchdown years.
Despite not having a massive frame or elite speed, St. Brown has carved out his place amongst the NFL's best due to his savvy route-running, physicality, consistency and durability. He has been Goff's go-to target in many clutch situations.
The emergence of Jameson Williams was a major development for the Lions' offense, as his dynamic speed brings an entirely different element. Williams scored eight total touchdowns last year, including four over 50 yards.
Williams had the first 1,000-yard season of his career last year, and if the coaching staff's offseason comments are any indication, he's set up for another big year in 2025.
Veteran Kalif Raymond returns and will continue to be the team's lead punt returner, along with having some responsibilities as a pass catcher in certain packages.
The Lions have also restocked their receiving depth by re-signing Tim Patrick on a one-year deal and drafting a pair of wideouts. They traded up 30 spots in the third-round to select Isaac TeSlaa, then added Dominic Lovett with their last pick of the draft.
Reason for worry
Williams had a big year last year, but the 2025 season will be pivotal for him. If he can show that last year was no fluke, he'll be in line for a massive pay day when his contract expires in 2026.
Though Williams showed his star potential last year, he has had some off-field issues that cause concern. He was suspended four games for gambling in 2023, then two games for violating the league's anti-PED policy last season.
The wideout is under contract for two more seasons, with the potential for him to cash in on a big extension if he continues to be consistent.
Patrick had a solid year last year, proving to be exactly what the Lions needed from a third wide receiver. However, he had missed the previous two seasons with significant injuries and is entering his age-33 season. As a result, durability is a concern.
Training camp battle
With St. Brown and Williams solidified as the top options, any competition starts with Patrick and the third spot. He was very reliable last year, and as a result he will have a leg up on the competition. However, TeSlaa could make things interesting with a strong camp.
Because Raymond handles returns, his overall workload as a receiver likely won't be high enough to designate him as the third receiver. Along with TeSlaa, a player like Ronnie Bell could also create some competition for Patrick at the third receiver spot.
Detroit also has a pair of intriguing undrafted free agents at the position in Jackson Meeks and Jakobie Keeney-James. Meeks is a big, physical wideout while Keeney-James is a burner, and both could make some noise in camp.
Player to watch
TeSlaa is as intriguing, if not more than any of Detroit's 2025 draft picks. A Michigan native who grew up in Hudsonville, he dominated at Division II Hillsdale before taking his talents to Arkansas and the SEC for his final two seasons.
Now, he's looking to make good on his physical tools at the professional level. TeSlaa has good speed and vertical ability, so his early contributions could be on shot plays down the field.
Additionally, general manager Brad Holmes admitted that TeSlaa caught his eye at the Senior Bowl with his ability to block. If he proves to be reliable in camp, he could wind up being a big part of the offense later in the year.