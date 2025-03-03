Insider Believes Lions Should Hold Off on Jameson Williams Extension
The Detroit Lions could be facing a dilemma with one of their talented offensive weapons.
With free agency looming, Detroit is expected to reward Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph with new, long-term contract extensions.
Wideout Jameson Williams would also be in store for a massive contract, but there are some who believe the Lions organization should proceed with caution, when deciding upon handsomely paying the former first-round draft pick.
Detroit Free Press beat writer Dave Birkett, when evaluating if the Lions should sign Williams to a contract extension, offered reasons why the team should hold off.
As Birkett explained. "No deal is imminent for Williams and the Lions, and there’s a case to be made the Lions should hold off on signing their young receiver to a big-money extension. ... But given Williams’ limited and questionable NFL track record so far, the most prudent approach from the team is to slow-play a new deal."
In his third season in Motown, Williams recorded 1,001 yards and seven receiving touchdowns (eight total) on 58 receptions.
The speedy wideout is still under contract for the 2025 season. General manager Brad Holmes could still make the decision to exercise his fifth-year option this offseason.
The 23-year-old was expected to become the team's No. 2 wideout in Ben Johnson's offense. After returning from suspension, Williams lived up to the billing and became a trusted target of veteran signal-caller Jared Goff.
Birkett noted, "Once that happens, they’ll control Williams’ rights through 2026 with the option to use the franchise tag on him beyond that. Williams’ future should crystalize more in the next 12 months."
More from Detroit Lions OnSI