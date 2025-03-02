Roundtable: What Position Should Lions Prioritize in Free Agency?
1.) What did you learn from the NFL combine this week?
Christian Booher: I think the biggest thing I learned from the combine is how deep this class is overall. There’s a ton of explosive athleticism across the board, and the combine offered this crop of prospects to show off what they have to offer. The depth of the EDGE and interior defensive line class was known, but I was also impressed by the depth at wide receiver and running back as well from Saturday’s workouts. The Lions have the opportunity to add several solid talents in this year’s draft.
Vito Chirco: I learned that the 2025 draft class will feature a strong crop of prospects at running back and tight end and especially along the defensive line. I also learned that Brad Holmes, just like in past drafts, will draft based on best player available instead of need. It's a philosophy that has helped build the Lions into one of the NFL's very best teams. Along with that said, the mental and physical toughness of players will continue to be strongly valued by Dan Campbell and Detroit's front office. I'm all aboard the Lions continuing to build their roster with a bunch of gritty players who have their eyes set on one ultimate goal: hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.
2.) Who would be your perfect prospect for the Lions with pick No. 28?
Booher: I think the perfect prospect for the Lions at 28 is Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell. I came away from the combine impressed with his confidence, as well as his athleticism. In a week where plenty of top talents elected not to participate in workouts due to medical issues, Campbell put on a show. He’s versatile, athletic and can cover with the best at the position. Even if Derrick Barnes doesn’t leave in free agency, I think there’s value in adding a player like Campbell in the first round.
Chirco: I'm all about the Lions nabbing a defensive lineman that can get after the quarterback with consistency. With that said, Marshall EDGE Mike Green, to me, is the perfect prospect for the Lions at No. 28 overall. He put together a staggering stat line of 56 pressures, a 20.8 percent pass-rush win rate and 17 sacks in his final season with the Thundering Herd. The only problem is that he likely won't be available once the No. 28 pick rolls around.
I also think that Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant would be a solid add for Detroit at No. 28. Although he projects more as a nose tackle at the next level (DJ Reader's position), Grant would make the team's run-stopping efforts even stronger (and dare I say elite). So, I wouldn't mind the Lions grabbing the Wolverines product with their first-round selection.
3.) How much of a bummer was it for Brad Holmes to say the Lions probably won't land a high-priced EDGE rusher?
Booher: I think the comments from Holmes at the combine were a bit of a reality check. I appreciate how candid he was about where things stand in terms of adding a premium veteran pass rusher. While it’s absolutely a bummer to think about the team not landing a player like Myles Garrett, I also think he’s earned the trust of the fanbase to not make the move in the best interest of the team’s future. I will say that will put some pressure on him to add one in the draft, as that position remains a need.
Chirco: Sure, it's disappointing. But, honestly, it was expected. I don't believe Holmes is genuinely interested in giving up multiple early-round draft picks to acquire anyone, even a pass-rusher of Myles Garrett's caliber. Also, even if Holmes were interested in Garrett, I don't believe he would admit as much. I strongly believe he's the kind of guy who desires to keep these types of things close to the vest. And with as much interaction as he has with fellow GMs, I don't blame him for operating in that manner.
4.) What position should the Lions prioritize in free agency?
Booher: If the Lions aren’t going to target one of the top EDGE rushers, I think there should be some emphasis on adding to the offensive and defensive lines. There are key free agents in both areas, and so adding veteran depth at the very least would be beneficial. I also think that the team could stand to find depth upgrades at wide receiver behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and potentially Tim Patrick, as well as in the secondary with its young cornerbacks group.
Chirco: Although the Lions could very well address the need via the draft, I'm going to say the defensive line. I'm a big fan of both Philadelphia interior defensive lineman Milton Williams and Philadelphia EDGE Josh Sweat. Both are likely to cost a pretty penny, but also would immensely strengthen Detroit's pass-rushing efforts along the defensive line.
5.) How would you react if Myles Garrett landed with the Eagles?
Booher: It would be very unfortunate if Myles Garrett lands with the Philadelphia Eagles. Coming off a Super Bowl championship and with many key pieces of the defensive line still intact, Garrett would be a massive piece for an already solid Eagles defensive line. The Lions have as good an offensive line as any, but even that group would struggle to keep the Eagles at bay. It would make the team’s journey toward its first Super Bowl even tougher.
Chirco: Negatively. I think such a move would be a death blow to the Lions’ Super Bowl chances. To see what the Eagles did to Patrick Mahomes and the two-time reigning champion Chiefs, and then for them to add Garrett, it would be mind-numbing. And quite frankly, it would completely separate Philadelphia from Detroit and the rest of the league.