Jack Campbell Is Highest PFF-Graded Lion Against Vikings
The Detroit Lions' defense dealt with plenty of criticism over the late stages of the season. Injuries piled up for the group, causing many to doubt the sustainability of their success.
On Sunday, that defense put many of the doubts to bed with an emphatic and dominating performance against the Minnesota Vikings.
Detroit's defense stood tall Sunday, particularly in the red zone. The defense forced two turnovers on downs and two field goals, keeping the Vikings out of the end zone for the duration of the game in a 31-9 victory.
Linebacker Jack Campbell was the highest-graded player by Pro Football Focus with an 84.8 grade. On offense, Jahmyr Gibbs paced the group amongst players who played a minimum 10 snaps with an 82.3 overall offensive grade. Gibbs scored four total touchdowns and set the franchise record for scores in a single season.
After the game, many players praised the work done by the group in limiting a high-powered Vikings offense.
"It's weird when other people want to use the injuries as an excuse for us when we don't use that excuse, and this is coming from an offensive player," said Taylor Decker. "Our defense, they were out there playing fearless. They were playing with their hair on fire, flying around to make plays. They weren't gonna play scared, and it was incredible. That was the best defensive performance I think I've seen. We know their offense is high-powered, we know this is a high-stakes game. And they were just kicking ass out there."
Here are PFF's highest- and lowest-graded players from Sunday's game with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs – 82.3
- QB Jared Goff – 79.8
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 72.6
- RT Penei Sewell – 71.4
- LT Taylor Decker – 71.0
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Brock Wright – 57.2
- RB Craig Reynolds – 56.9
- LG Graham Glasgow – 55.1
- WR Tim Patrick – 53.5
- LT Dan Skipper – 45.5
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Jack Campbell – 84.8
- DT Levi Onwuzurike – 83.2
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 81.2
- FS Kerby Joseph – 79.1
- CB Terrion Arnold – 74.1
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 58.2
- SS Ifeatu Melifonwu – 58.0
- DE Josh Paschal – 56.0
- DT Pat O’Connor – 37.8
- DE Mitchell Agude – 33.4