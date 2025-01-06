Lock Room Buzz: Lions Tired of Teammates Being Slandered
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from the Detroit Lions' 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings to clinch the NFC No. 1 seed.
On running back Jahmyr Gibbs' performance:
“He was big, and I felt like he gained steam as the game went on. I thought he got better, and better, and better. You could really feel it after one of, you know, that last stop we got in the red zone on the fourth-down stop, and, you know, that next carry he has—where he just breaks it down the sideline—you know, you could feel it. So, he was big for us, and we felt like he was going to need to be big for us to win that game. He was kind of the, all those guys needed to play well for us, but we felt like Gibbs could somewhat be the x-factor here, and he did, man. He showed up in a big way in the run game and the pass game.”
On how important the bye week will be to help the team navigate injuries:
“I will never count our guys out with injuries, never. Yeah, sure to answer your question, yes – getting the rest with injuries absolutely helps, but what our defense has done with the amount of guys they’ve had out, and they don’t care. They don’t flinch, they don’t care, it’s a mentality. It’s who they are, it’s what Dan (Campbell) breathes into them, it’s what (Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn) AG breathes into them, and it’s just who they are as humans. They don’t care, you keep taking guys out, they don’t care. They just keep on coming and they’re a dangerous crew right now
On the emotions of winning the division for the second-straight year:
"The first time is always gonna be the best, kind of popping my cherry I guess. This might sound crazy to people, but to me going out there tonight, it wasn't, 'Are we gonna win?' It's 'By how much?' That's how we felt, and we know there's a lot people that didn't feel that way. F**k 'em. That's how I feel about it, counting our defense out and talking bad about them. I mean, they were incredible today at all levels. I think Dan said this before, 'Nobody's gonna write our story but us.' So, special group."
On what it means to set a new franchise record for touchdowns in a single season:
"It means a lot. I didn't even know I had that many until like two days ago, not how many but the record, I didn't know I was that close until two days ago. So I had to get that."
If he knew he was going to get the ball a lot in the game plan:
"I didn't really know. I just knew we were gonna do everything to win. That's what it's about. Whether I'm not getting the ball or if I am getting the ball, main objective is to win."
On how the defense is able to have so many players
"At the end of the day, same way when I went out today, Kindle Vildor's right there. You just get tired of hearing the slander of your teammates and stuff like that when everybody's a great football player. We're all in the NFL, we're all here for a reason. But it's the beauty of what Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have done, just as far as taking guys and putting them in the right place to be successful. You look at guys like, I've said it time and time again, Amik. Amik was a hidden gem. Look at what he did on the biggest stage. The guy just played his behind off."
On what the Lions' identity is with so many different ways to win a game:
"The identity kind of changes every week. Some weeks you see guys with a bunch of catches, a bunch of carries, other weeks not so much. A selfless group here, and we're willing to do what's best for the team, what's best for the offense. There was a bunch of big guys today that stepped up big for us. Helped us win."
What it takes to win in the playoffs:
"It takes everything. It takes everybody. You're never down, you're never out and you've got to rise to the occasion."
What it means to have home-field advantage:
"It's always a great advantage to have the home-field. Especially these guys, who come out and go crazy for us. The fans showed out tonight, and expecting nothing less (in the playoffs). Thankful for all them, and let's keep it rolling."
What he saw from the defense:
"Defense tonight, player of the game? All of them. Game ball? All of them. The way they were flying around, putting their bodies on the line at the end of the day, it's crazy."
On the team setting the franchise record for wins with 15:
"I mean, for me, I guess it's not about the number. It's the fact that we won the division and we got the first seed. That's everything. It's just so cool. It's so cool to be apart, especially with the teams I've been a part of where we weren't even thinking about the playoffs. So to be here now, it's so, so special."
On how much it means for the team to have this level of success:
"How do you describe it? Think about five years ago, six years ago. It was dark times, and we weren't even thinking about playoffs, you know? And now it's to be here, back-to-back, division champs, the one seed. Just incredibly grateful for all these guys here, this whole staff. Everything's just so special. I'm so blessed to be a part of it."
GRADES: Red Zone Defense Stifles Sam Darnold
How it feels knowing that all roads go through Detroit:
"Amazing, man. It's something we set out to do. I feel like everybody just been disrespecting us, not y'all, but everyone else. Oh, we can't do this, we can't do that. All we did was f****n show them. This team's special, man. We're gonna keep doing special things."
On proving a point to the doubters of the defense:
"I always have, just the doubt. But people are going to doubt you your whole life. That’s their job, people in the media, especially when they don’t like the product that you’re putting out there. But F 'em. It’s our product, s**t. We’re out there doing our thing, and we’re going to keep going."
On if he hears the chatter regarding the defense and his message to those who don't know what they're capable of:
"We don't really get too involved with that, man. We hear the noise, but we just go out there and play our style of football and continue stacking up these dubs. Because at the end of the day, once we're on that grass, all that media stuff doesn't matter, we're just gonna continue playing our style of football."
On what he had to do to come back for Sunday's game:
“Yeah, I think that just the volume of work Thursday and Friday, and even on Saturday, just making the decision to play was – it wasn’t necessarily a clear and cut thing. There are risks involved, and a refracture risk, but at the same time it was kind of like what I talked to you guys about early in the week – ‘Is it safe to play, is it worth playing, and how do I feel?’ We collaboratively made that decision and yeah you tell me – you think so.”
On if he feels the criticism of the defense has been insulting:
"Yeah, it's insulting and I feel like we took this game proudly. We had (Alex Anzalone) Anzo back, and Anzo is a big piece on this defense, a leader on this defense. And I feel like he came back, and it sparked everybody and helped us."
How he would describe the defense:
"Gritty and scrappy. We're gonna fight to the finish, and I feel like that's what separates us. We held a great offense to nine points. Ain't no better than that."
On the environment and energy at Ford Field for Sunday's game and what it could mean for the playoffs:
"The energy was amazing today out there. I'm sure it's gonna be even better for the playoffs, we can't wait. Man, we're so excited to be in this position for our fans. I feel like they've been, some lifetimes, for this — to get home-field advantage, the one seed. I don't know if it's ever been done in Lions' history, I'm not sure, but I know it means a lot to the fans to play at home, in front of them. It means a lot to us, because they brought the energy today. I think they had like two or three penalties. Those are huge for us. We just feed off the energy. When they're loud, and when they bring the energy, it keeps us going. So we're happy to do it for them."
On the defense getting pressure on Vikings QB Sam Darnold:
"All week through practice, this is what we practiced. So we came out here, we were gonna apply pressure. That was the mindset this game — apply pressure, make him uncomfortable. Sam Darnold, he had a couple good games in the past but when it was time to see us, we knew he struggled with pressure. So that's what we did."
On Jahmyr Gibbs' performance:
"Yeah man, shoutout Jah, man. I love you boy. Great game. How many? He had like, 200 yards? Four touchdowns? God. Four touchdowns. Woo. He broke the franchise record? That's what's up. Hey Jah, man, I'm proud of you bro. Keep going. The sky's the limit for you, bro. Keep going."
On his relationship with Jahmyr Gibbs:
"It's been a great season, being with him these last two seasons. It's been fun. He's a helluva player, even better teammate. Coming into work every day, I'm excited cause we get to go out there and compete, but at the same time we're gonna joke around, enjoy it and have fun. It was fun out there, felt like a little kid again watching him and then having the opportunities to just go out there and play a game that you've been playing since you were a little kid. So it's been fun."