Jack Campbell: 'Northern Savage' Nickname Is Sick

Lions defense has embraced new nickname given by Dan Campbell.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) warms up before the game between Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) warms up before the game between Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions' defense has drawn a significant amount of praise for their ability to just keep moving forward, despite losing 13 players to the injured reserve list.

"We talked about it, what we were going to need going in, the style that we needed to play with, and we wanted that defense to just cut it loose, just go play," said Dan Campbell, following Detroit's 34-31 victory against Green Bay. "Effort, finish, and man they did that. God, they did that. Hell of a job by (Aaron Glenn) AG, and those guys just laid it on the line. We call them the northern savages, they just roll right in the door, and they’re in the game. It’s a hell of a job."

Detroit's defense is embracing the new nickname given to them by their head coach. Speaking to reporters, Jack Campbell seemed excited to discuss a moniker he felt encapsulated what the defense is really all about and should be about for winning teams.

"We really are. You've just got a bunch of guys who are just out there flying around and having fun, so I'm going to keep going with the Northern Savage thing. I think that thing is sick," said Campbell. "You've just got a bunch of hungry guys out there who are always looking to improve and just love the game of football."

The former first round draft pick has filled in admirably for the injured Alex Anzalone. Campbell indicated he wanted to discuss printing shirts with the nickname and needed to talk to safety Kerby Joseph, who has been flaunting Brian Branch shirts the past couple of weeks.

"Dude, have you ever heard of Northern Savages for a group of defense," said Campbell. "Again, you get guys who have been here for, like, literally three days, and they do a hell of a job. I think it's just sick."

