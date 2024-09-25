Jack Fox Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox earned honors for his solid performance against the Arizona Cardinals.
On Wednesday, it was announced the talented kicker was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in a Week 3 win at State Farm Stadium.
Fox is widely regarded as one of the best punters in the National Football League.
Against Arizona, Fox averaged 45.4 yards on his five punts and was able to pin the Cardinals inside their own 20-yard line four times.
Head coach Dan Campbell praised his efforts, calling him one of the key stories of the game and a big part of the reason the Cardinals were facing challenges offensively. In the second half, Fox kept the Cardinals' field position consistently backed up.
Detroit clearly had the field-position edge and the defense was able to stifle the Cardinals offense all throughout the second half.
A week earlier, Fox successfully competed a pass to running back Sione Vaki on a fake punt attempt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Lining up from their own 20-yard line, Fox tossed it to the rookie for a gain of 17-yards that kept an offensive drive alive midway through the second quarter.
The fake punt was the 11th occasion Campbell decided to try a fake punt. According to ESPN, no other team has attempted as many fake punts as Detroit, who has been successful on nine of the overall attempts.
Additional reading
1.) Lions Named Highlight Touchdown After Talladega Nights
2.) By the Numbers: Aidan Hutchinson Dominating in 2024