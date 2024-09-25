Lions Named Highlight Touchdown After Talladega Nights
The Detroit Lions named their hook and ladder touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals after Talladega Nights, a popular film starring Will Ferrell.
"It was called Shake 'n Bake," Jared Goff told 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio interview. "Stole it right from Talladega Nights. We’ve been cooking that one for a while. Brainchild of Ben Johnson. He brought it to me in camp and was like, 'Think we could do this?' I’m like, 'Hell yeah we could do that.'"
After the play, which featured Amon-Ra St. Brown lateraling the football back to Jahmyr Gibbs for a touchdown, the crowd erupted, further proof of the strong support of Lions fans.
At State Farm Stadium, there was another sea of blue, which Goff expressed was his favorite during his tenure in Motown.
"Running out of the tunnel, usually you get booed," Goff said. "That was the first one I’ve experienced where we were getting cheered. Felt like a home game. We’ve had a lot of good blue waves, that one may top the list."
Punter Jack Fox praised
Another highlight of the game was the performance of punter Jack Fox, who continues to quietly execute at a high level on a consistent basis.
"Fox was – I don’t know how you play any better than Fox did as a punter," Dan Campbell told reporters this week. "Five punts -- first one, touchback, 68 yards and there’s a penalty on it so they start at the 10. Then he has a 61-yarder, they start at the two-yard line – great job by (CB Khalil Dorsey) Dorse getting down there.
"Then he puts them on the 12, then he puts them on the nine, then he puts them on the seven, so their average start line was the eight-yard line after five punts," Campbell explained further. "Big time, man, Fox just continues to raise his level of play. And we had no penalties in the special teams unit, so I thought he and Dorsey really excelled on teams. That was really the story of the game.”