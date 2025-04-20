Jahmyr Gibbs Attends WWE WrestleMania 41
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been a longtime fan of professional wrestling and was in Las Vegas to attend WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium.
The former first-round NFL draft pick posted on social media a photo sitting quite close to the action at the annual WWE marquee event.
WWE began WrestleMania in 1985 and now features the event over two nights, due to a significant amount of fans who travel to where the event is being held.
With the event this year being held in Las Vegas, fans from all 50 states and across the ocean purchased tickets.
Over 61,000 fans will pack the home of the Las Vegas Raiders each night to witness a professional wrestling spectacle.
Gibbs has previously attended WWE events, including SummerSlam, which was held in Detroit at Ford Field back in 2023.
On the first evening, Seth Rollins was able to use the help of Paul Heyman, who turned on both Roman Reigns and CM Punk, to win in the main event.
According to Takedown OnSI, "The dust has not even had a chance to settle from night one of WrestleMania 41 and fans are just hours away from entering Allegiant Stadium for Sunday night's epic conclusion of the 'Showcase of the Immortals'. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will defend his title and the future of the entire company against John Cena. The 16-time World Champion will enter a WrestleMania ring for the final time, with his sights set on breaking the most hallowed record in professional wrestling."