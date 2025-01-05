LIVE BLOG: Follow Lions' Pursuit of Historic Franchise Win Over Vikings
It's winner-take-all in the NFC North in Sunday's Week 18 showdown between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.
Sunday's game is fittingly the final one on the NFL's regular season schedule, allowing a national audience will tune in to watch the Lions and Vikings battle for the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the playoffs at Ford Field.
Detroit would make franchise history with a win, giving them the No. 1 seed for the first time in franchise history.
With all the implications, it's expected that there will be a raucous atmosphere at Ford Field Sunday. There's plenty of excitement building, and the Lions have one of the league's best home field advantages thanks to a passionate fan base.
With reports that the Vikings bought nearly $2 million of tickets to re-sell to their fans, both teams could be represented well in the stadium. The result should be an exciting showdown between two of the NFL's best teams.
Traditionally, the home crowd is at its loudest when the Lions are on defense in an effort to confuse the opposing offense. As a result, linebacker Jack Campbell has felt the stadium at its loudest.
"It's insane. It's absolutely insane. The fans at Ford Field are just crazy," Campbell said. "They're die-hard fans, which I appreciate. And just giving back to the city in any way we can is what a lot of guys pride themselves on in the building too. So I'm excited. The game on Sunday night is gonna be a great atmosphere. It's gonna be a great challenge, but the fans will definitely affect it."
Follow along all throughout Sunday's Lions-Vikings game for updates, scores and highlights.
4:15 p.m. -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched the NFC South with a win over the New Orleans Saints. If the Los Angeles Rams defeat the Seattle Seahawks, the Buccaneers will be the fourth seed. Should the Rams lose, Tampa Bay will be the three seed and the Rams will be seeded fourth.
4:09 p.m. -- The Chicago Bears defeat the Green Bay Packers on a game-winning field goal. With the loss, the Packers fall into the seventh seed while the Washington Commanders will be the sixth seed after defeating the Dallas Cowboys on a last-second touchdown. As a result, the Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the playoffs.