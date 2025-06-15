By the Numbers: Jahmyr Gibbs Poised to Dominate NFL
Detroit Lions running backs coach Tashard Choice understands the type of running back the team has in Jahmyr Gibbs.
"For him, the sky is the limit," Choice told reporters last month. "I'm going to push him. I'm going to push him like no other, I have to."
The former first-round NFL draft pick has the potential to be in the Offensive Player of the Year conversation all throughout the 2025 NFL season.
Along with David Montgomery, the duo has quickly emerged as one of the top running back tandems in the league.
Here is an interesting and intriguing look at the former Alabama Crimson Tide running back by the numbers.
0
Gibbs decided to take advantage of an opportunity to switch jersey numbers. The speedy back will now don the No. 0 this upcoming NFL season.
5.65
Gibbs finished third in the league in 2024 in average yards per carry with 5.65.
13
Gibbs scored a touchdown in 13 games last season for the Lions. He had the opportunity to shoulder the load more due to David Montgomery missing action due to injury.
20
With 20 touchdowns in 2024, Gibbs set the franchise record for all-purpose scores in a single season.
70
Gibbs had a career-long 70-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans in the Lions' 52-14 win on Oct. 27.
1,929
According to the team website, "Gibbs is coming off a 2024 season in which he set the franchise record for touchdowns in a season with 20, also leading the NFL. He earned his first Pro Bowl and was third behind only Saquon Barkley (2,283) and Derrick Henry (2,114) in total scrimmage yards with 1,929."