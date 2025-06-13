Who Are Lions' All-21st Century Team Running Backs?
The Detroit Lions have had a mixed bag when it comes to successful running backs since the abrupt retirement of Barry Sanders in 1998.
In fact, the Lions' best running back since Sanders may be Jahmyr Gibbs, the player they drafted in the first-round of the 2023 draft. When Gibbs was initially drafted, there was a hefty amount of surprise and the reaction wasn't overwhelmingly positive.
However, Gibbs has emerged as an instant success and in just two seasons has ascended to being considered amongst the best in the league at his position. As such, and with his best performances still likely ahead of him, he earns the honor of being the first representative at running back on the Lions OnSI All-21st Century Team.
After starting slowly in his rookie season, Gibbs has emerged as a force out of the backfield. He has showcased high-end speed and explosiveness while continuing to grow as a pass-catcher.
Finding a backfield mate for Gibbs is tricky amongst a group that has flash but little in the way of consistency. The running back position is one that has been harder for teams to find sustained success across the league, and as a result the long-term successes since Sanders have been few and far between.
Some of the team's longest-tenured running backs, such as Joique Bell and Theo Riddick, were not always the focal point and as such lack the complete resume to warrant the selection. Others who were considered but ultimately passed over include Reggie Bush and Jamaal Williams, who had solid seasons but short tenures with the team.
MORE: Who Is Lions' All-21st Century Team Quarterback?
The final three in the running for the honor are Kevin Jones, James Stewart and David Montgomery, who is in his third season a member of the Lions' organization.
Montgomery is just 200 rushing yards from cracking the top-20 all-time in franchise history, and had an exceptional first season with the team with over 1,000 rushing yards. Had he not suffered a knee injury late in the 2024 season, he may have done so again.
Jones surpassed 1,000 rushing yards as a rookie, however he was unable to get to that plateau again in his career over the next three years in Detroit.
Stewart had two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in three years with the organization, including a 2002 season in which he crossed the threshold despite missing two games.
While another strong year or two would strengthen Montgomery's current case, at this point Stewart's overall body of work and consistency is the difference-making category that puts him next to Gibbs in the All-21st Century backfield.
Lions OnSI All-21st Century Team
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Jahmyr Gibbs, James Stewart