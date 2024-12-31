Jake Bates Becomes Internet Sensation For Sensual Stretching
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates became an internet sensation during Monday Night Football.
Bates emerged onto the scene prior to the 2024 season when he was able to successfully make a 64-yard game-winner for the Michigan Panthers.
Detroit's coaching staff were impressed with his demeanor when they first had conversations with him, informing him he would be part of a competition to earn a roster spot.
The talented kicker was spotted stretching, but cameras caught the former Michigan Panthers kicker laying on the turf, slowly gyrating to stretch out his hip.
According to Sports Illustrated, "The Lions and Niners were involved in a meaningless Week 17 shootout when ESPN showed a clip of Bates working out a knot in his leg by laying on a softball. Only you couldn't see the softball, and Bates was just kind of laying on the field making faces."
Social media was sent into a frenzy due to the kicker's facial expressions and slow movements while stretching.
Special teams coach Dave Fipp has seen improvement from Bates all throughout the season.
"I do think that he’s really improved a lot throughout the course of the season. You guys got to see him in training camp and he had some ups and downs, there were some good days and there were some days that weren’t as good," said Fipp. "But the one thing that he has always done is when he got into games, whether it’s Kansas City in the preseason, there’s a clutch situation, he’s played big in big moments for us and that’s an important quality at that position. You can miss some kicks along the way, but you have to make the big ones. So anyway, he’s done great.”