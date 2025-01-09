Jake Bates Has Visions of Glory Ahead of NFL Playoffs
Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates does not want to make any moments bigger than they what actually are.
Staying grounded and focused on the present has been a beneficial mindset for the former UFL kicker.
However, as the Lions prepare to begin postseason play, the first-year NFL kicker does sometimes find himself thinking about what it would be like to knock through a game-winner on the biggest stage.
"Any time that you're part of a good team, you think you're gonna be playing late into January and into February," Bates said. "Obviously those daydreams, I guess you can call it, have come and gone a little bit. But at the end of the day, not letting any moment get bigger than it needs to be. A kick is a kick. I do try to keep myself away from that to not let myself get anxious or think about something that's so far ahead. If it's a day where I'm kicking in practice, that's what I'm focused on. If it's a day where I'm resting, getting ready for the game that week, then that's what I'm trying to worry about."
The Lions' kicker hasn't venutred into specifics for these big moments he visualizes, but does hear from family and friends about the possibility that he could have to attempt a kick with the game on the line in the playoffs.
It's been so far, so good for the Texas native. In his first year as a kicker, he's made three game-winning kicks in helping the Lions to a 15-2 finish in the regular season.
"I don't know. Nothing like, I don't let myself get too specific with it. I do know my mom would be nervous," Bates explained. "I think about what she would be thinking in that moment. My friends have fun with it, I see it in group messages with my friends just about the what-ifs and stuff. I don't let myself get too specific with it because usually that's not how it turns out."
Building trust with Hogan Hatten, Jack Fox
Bates has been an excellent contributor for the Lions throughout the year, as he was kicking in the UFL as recently as the spring. It wasn't always smooth-sailing for him, as he struggled at points throughout training camp.
Yet, the Lions never wavered in their support of Bates. He has become one of the most reliable kickers in the league as a result, with 26 makes on 29 field goal attempts over the course of the year.
In explaining what has gone right for him, the 25-year-old was quick to point out the efforts made by those around him, such as special teams coordinator Dave Fipp, punter/holder Jack Fox and long-snapper Hogan Hatten.
"I think there's so much to be said about the people around me that have helped so much, with Fipp and Jack and Hogan," Bates explained. "Just building that trust and knowing that when the ball gets snapped back to Jack, Jack's gonna get it down because he's a good holder. Sometimes that takes a long time to fully develop that trust. I think I had a lot of growing to do mentally and physically, and I had to get ready for a stage that I hadn't been on. I think just calming down and being like, 'I belong here,' I think that helped me a lot."
Bates has spent plenty of time with Fipp, diving into film and analyzing what has gone well and what hasn't with his attempts. He's found the right approach, and has put himself in a position to be a catalyst for Detroit's playoff success.
"I mean, I spend so much time with coach Fipp in his office talking about what went wrong, what went right," Bates said. "What does a kick look like when it's good? What does a kick look like when it's bad? Just being meticulous about the way I watch myself and how I approach each day and not letting one kick affect the next. There's been so much growth and it's so much due to the people around me that I have in my corner."
Another member of the Lions' coaching staff is warranting interest accross the league. Defensive backs coach Deshea Townsend, who is in his first season with the team, interviewed for the San Francisco 49ers' defensive coordinator vacancy.
Townsend played 13 NFL seasons, including 12 as a Steeler in his career, prior to becoming a coach. Another Lions' assistant, offensive line coach Hank Fraley, is scheduled to interview for the Seahawks offensive coordinator position Friday.