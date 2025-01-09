Detroit Lions Hank Fraley to Interview With Seahawks for OC Position
The Detroit Lions have a number of assistant coaches generating interest for promotions across the league. While coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are considered to be among the best head coach candidates, other assistants are also catching eyes across the league.
Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley is among those who teams across the league have interest in. According to reports, Fraley will interview with the Seattle Seahawks for their offensive coordinator vacancy.
A member of the Lions' coaching staff for seven seasons and the offensive line coach for five, Fraley has been a huge part of the development of the offensive line into one of the league's best units. Under his leadership, Penei Sewell earned First-Team AP All-Pro honors and Frank Ragnow was earned Second-Team AP All-Pro recognition last season.
In addition to his role guiding the offensive line, Fraley has played a role in coordinating the run game. Several players have noted that the line brings their favorite run calls to Fraley each week, and he works with Ben Johnson to get those plays into the game plan.
An 11-year NFL veteran, Fraley is among several members of the Lions' coaching staff to have spent time in the league as a player.
In Week 18, the Lions clinched their second-consecutive NFC North title with a 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit was led by its punishing run game, and Jahmyr Gibbs scored three times on the ground in addition to a receiving touchdown.
Offensive lineman Penei Sewell noted that Fraley has emphasized getting to the second level of the defense in their run blocking scheme.
“Hank each and every week emphazies on getting to these guys, especially those ‘backers," Sewell said. "They can run, and that was emphasized this week. If we just get a hat on, then we’ll be alright.”
The Seahawks fired their offensive coordinator, Ryan Grubb, after missing the playoffs with a 10-7 record this season. Seattle finished 21st in scoring, 14th in total offense, eighth in passing yards and 28th in rushing yards in the NFL this season.