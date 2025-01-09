Jahmyr Gibbs Earns More Accolades for Stellar December
When David Montgomery went down with a knee injury, the Detroit Lions turned to Jahmyr Gibbs to play an even bigger role in the offense.
Gibbs responded in a huge way. The second-year running back went over 100 yards in each of the three games Montgomery missed and has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for December and January.
Gibbs is the first Lions running back to win a Player of the Month award since Barry Sanders did it in December of 1997, and he and Sanders are the only two Lions running backs to ever win the award.
Because only one week of games was played in January, the awards for both months are combined. Gibbs was also named NFC Player of the Week for Week 18 after scoring four touchdowns in the Lions' 31-9 division-clinching win over the Minnesota Vikings. He ran for 139 yards against the Vikings and added 31 yards as a receiver.
"I think he can take any play at any time and make it a home run," said offensive tackle Taylor Decker following the Week 18 win. "You saw that tonight. He gets a little sliver and you just stay on your block and he can turn it into something special. You can't tell me he's not one of the best players in the league."
In the five regular season games spanning December and January, Gibbs totaled 439 rushing yards, 235 receiving yards, six rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns.
Gibbs set the Lions' franchise record for touchdowns in a season with 20, with 16 on the ground and four as a receiver. He surpassed 1,000 rushing yards for the first time with 1,412 yards.
The Alabama product has emerged as a top young running back in the league within his first two seasons. In his career, he has logged 2,357 rushing yards and 833 receiving yards.
Montgomery is expected back from his knee injury for the Divisional Round, but Gibbs will likely maintain a big role in the offense moving forward.
