Jamaal Williams, Chase Lucas Return to Lions Practice

The Detroit Lions are getting a little healthier ahead of their Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Detroit Lions roster has been better able to suit up and practice this week, ahead of another divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on the road.

After Chase Lucas and Jamaal Williams missed the team's first scheduled practice on Wednesday, both were spotted at the team's Allen Park practice facility on Thursday.

The only Lion not spotted by the media during the open portion was wideout Josh Reynolds, who has not practiced much at all since his back locked up early last week.

Swift going in the 'right direction'

Last week, a visibly frustrated D'Andre Swift appeared to want to get back in the game after his usage was limited again.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson expressed prior to practice that Swift's agitation at being taken out after a third-down play is a good sign.

"That's good. That means he's going in the right direction for us," said Johnson. "It's a balance right now for him, because once again, he hasn't felt 100 percent. And that's been a big part of it. When he's feeling good, it's going to show up on Sunday in a positive way for us. So, we'll see. We'll see as the week goes on in practice. We'll see on Sunday as we get into the game just how much or how little we use him."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER