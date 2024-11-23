Jameson Williams Fined For Touchdown Celebration
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams drew a fine for his touchdown celebration against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
The third-year wide receiver outran the Jaguars' defense for a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Detroit's 52-6 win in Week 11. As he reached the goal line, Williams jumped into the end zone backward and grabbed his midsection, akin to former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch's popular touchdown celebration.
For the celebration, Williams was fined $19,697. It is the second time the Alabama product has been fined for a touchdown celebration, as he was hit with a $14,069 penalty after a Week 4 touchdown against Seattle in which he dunked the ball through the goalposts.
Williams said after that game that the celebration was in honor of Calvin Johnson, who was inducted into the team's 'Pride of the Lions' that night.
In his third NFL campaign, Williams has already set a new career high for receiving yards in a season with 538, as well as touchdowns in a season with four. He reached a career-high 124 receiving yards last week against the Jaguars on four receptions.
All seven of his career receiving touchdowns have been from 30 yards or longer. Williams has been one of several Lions to step up when their number is called, as the offense has a plethora of weapons that make them increasingly hard to stop.
“It’s fun. It’s really fun, it really is. It’s fun to be around guys that are – I think I referenced earlier there – that are chasing that, that really want that," said quarterback Jared Goff. "To be able to lead them and go out and practice with a group of guys that we did what we did last week and we just want to get better, we just want to improve and just want to try and do it again this week and see what limits we can reach. At the same time, every week is a challenge in its own right and going out and finding a way to beat the Colts this week is going to be the biggest challenge.”
The Lions travel to Indianapolis on Sunday for a 1 p.m. kickoff, as they look to improve to 10-1 on the season.